Affidavit: Man shot by Vancouver officer was selling oxycodone, had loaded gun

A man who backed his car into a Vancouver police officer and was subsequently shot by the officer had been planning to sell oxycodone, was armed with a handgun and had his mother in the car, according to court documents.

Dominic Tovar, 23, made his first court appearance Wednesday on charges of first-degree assault, hit and run causing injury, attempt to elude, drug possession with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.

An off-duty parole officer spotted Tovar inside a car in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Main Street at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

A Vancouver police officer responded to the scene. According to court documents, Officer Ken Suvada approached the rear of the vehicle and instructed the driver to shut off the car, but the driver backed up and hit Suvada's leg.

Suvada said he had to quickly move back and to the left to avoid being run over. He fired multiple rounds at the driver, hitting Tovar on his right arm, right shoulder and back, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Tovar told detectives he was planning to sell oxycodone in the parking lot and had a warrant for his arrest from the Washington Department of Corrections.

Police said Tovar drove away and hit another car with two people inside, before crashing into a nearby building. Officers said Tovar attempted to run away, but he was caught.

Tovar was carrying a loaded .40 caliber handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit, along with a plastic bag containing 12 suspected oxycodone pills.

Tovar's mother was also in the car, according to court documents. She was not hit by the gunfire, but she was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crashes.

No further details were available about her role in the incident.

The people in the car that was hit were treated for minor injuries.

Suvada, who has worked for the Vancouver Police Department since 2002, was placed on critical incident leave, per standard Vancouver Police Department protocol.

Tovar had his bail set Wednesday at $300,000 and his formal arraignment is scheduled for March 15.

The officer-involved shooting was caught on camera by a teenage witness at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.