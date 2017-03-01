Sheriff: Drive-by shooting suspect found hiding under family's Vernonia home

A man wanted for a drive-by shooting in Vernonia was found hiding under his family's home, according to deputies.

Gregory Reynolds, 37, is facing charges including attempted murder, menacing, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of post-prison supervision.

Investigators identified him as the suspect accused of shooting a 45-year-old man in Vernonia on Feb. 18. They said he fired multiple shots from his truck near a home on Kirk Road and then left the scene.

The victim was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment.

Deputies located Reynolds' truck in the driveway of his family's home after the shooting, but he was not found.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and learned Reynolds had returned to the home.

A search on authority of a civil writ of execution was conducted Wednesday and deputies said Reynolds was found hiding under the house.

Three other people were also taken into custody Wednesday in connection with this investigation. Donna Reynolds, 63, was booked and released from jail, while Glen Reynolds, 64, and Fawn Cecil, 35, both remained in jail Wednesday on $1,500 bail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.