Police investigating shooting on Portland’s east side

Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Southeast 129th Avenue and East Burnside Street just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot would. The officers provide medical aid until an ambulance arrived, at which point the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found evidence of gunfire on SE 129th Ave. just south of Burnside and closed the street for an investigation.

The initial investigation indicates the suspect or suspects left the area heading east on Burnside or Stark Street in a silver sedan, and the Gang Enforcement Team is responding to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

