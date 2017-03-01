Wanted: Man broke into apartment, sexually abused sleeping girl near Milwaukie

Deputies are asking for the public's help tracking down a man who broke into a Milwaukie-area apartment and sexually abused a sleeping girl.

Investigators said an unknown suspect broke into a home at the Clackamas Trails Apartments on the 10400 block of Southeast Cook Court during the early morning hours Sunday.

Once inside the apartment, deputies said the man sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

The girl woke up during the assault and she was later able to provide a description of the suspect.

A forensic artist met with the child to create a sketch of the suspect. That sketch was released by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Deputies said the suspect is described as possibly Hispanic, unshaven and wearing a black sweater and a yellow, gray and black beanie cap.

FOX 12 spoke with people who live at the apartments who say they worried for their kids and also concerned about how the information got out.

"I feel we definitely should have been notified with a letter on everyone's door letting us know what's happening in our community," said Brianna Bosteder.

FOX 12 reached out to the management office to hear their take on the safety of the building and why they didn't alert their residents. They have not yet responded.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 17-5230.

