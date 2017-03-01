Salem pastor sentenced to more than 37 years in prison for sexual assault of child

A Marion County judge sentenced a Salem church pastor to more than 37 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a child under the age of 14.

Mauricio Aguilera-Garcia, 56, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration in court Tuesday.

The pleas from Aguilera-Garcia came on the first day of his jury trial following testimony from the victim, who testified that at the time of the multiple sexual assaults that Aguilera-Garcia was the victim’s pastor and considered a family friend.

At the time of his arrest, Aguilera-Garcia was a pastor at Our Father's House, a church that rents space from the Solid Rock Community Church on the 3500 block of Ward Drive Northeast in Salem.

During sentencing, prosecutors shared police reports detailing a prior conviction of Aguilera-Garcia from 1985 on first-degree sex abuse involving a child under the age of 12.

Judge Susan Tripp’s sentence of 450 months is pursuant to consecutive ballot measure 11 mandatory minimum sentences.

