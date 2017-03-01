Police: Armed man arrested in Portland after shooting at people in car in Vancouver

A man armed with a gun was arrested in Portland after he fired shots at people in a car in Vancouver, according to police.

Edgar Thomas Quezada-Macias, 25, was arrested Tuesday.

Officers in Vancouver responded to reports of a shooting in a convenience store parking lot on the 13700 block of Northeast 28th Street at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers initially located shell casings in the parking lot, but no suspects or victims.

Witness information led them to the victims, who said they were at the store when another vehicle pulled into the parking lot, a man got out and began firing at their car after a verbal altercation with the driver.

Investigators said the victim's vehicle had multiple bullet holes in it, however nobody was injured.

Quezada-Macias was located by Portland police later Wednesday and taken into custody. Police said he was carrying a firearm.

Police said the suspect vehicle from the Vancouver shooting was also found.

Quezada-Macias was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a temporary felony warrant out of Clark County on charges including attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

No further information was released about the investigation.

