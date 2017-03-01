Portland Public Schools paraeducator found not guilty on sex abuse charges

A Portland Public Schools paraeducator has been found not guilty on sex abuse charges.

A judge acquitted Brett Christy-Hamilton on two counts of first-degree sex abuse Wednesday.

Christy-Hamilton, 31, was arrested in July 2016.

Police said he was accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl. Court documents claimed the abuse occurred in November 2015.

Christy-Hamilton was hired as a paraeducator with Portland Public Schools beginning in the 2009-2010 school year. Prior to his arrest, he worked at Whitman Elementary School and was at Marysville Elementary School for the 2014-2015 school year.

Christy-Hamilton was previously employed by Portland Public Schools in temporary student worker assignments in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

Christy-Hamilton was placed on leave from the district on Nov. 5, 2015. Administrators pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

His current employment status following the not guilty verdict was not immediately known.

