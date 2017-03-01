Police: Six vehicles damaged, three people taken into custody after chase in Beaverton

Three people were taken into custody after they led officers on a chase in Beaverton late Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Rowe with Beaverton Police Department said detectives were expecting a group of people committing bank fraud to be at a Rivermark Credit Union.

Detectives watched as the three people arrived in one vehicle. One of the three suspects entered the bank to commit the crime and when the suspect came out of the bank, detectives drove in and boxed in the vehicle.

Rowe said the suspect driver failed to obey commands and drove over curbs and struck several vehicles in the process.

The vehicle continued and led police on a chase. Police were able to box in the vehicle on State Route 10 and Highway 217.

Rowe said during the pursuit the suspect driver struck two unmarked detective cars, three civilian vehicles and heavily damaged a marked patrol car.

No serious injuries to civilians or officers.

The driver, Tasha Pitts, 33, was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of Marion County.

A passenger, James Dalton, 21, was also taken into custody on a felony warrant for a PV violation. The second passenger, John West, 19, is not in custody and was taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Rowe said West and Pitts are known to open bank accounts then deposit fake checks into the accounts. They would then take as much money as the bank would allow out of the account.

According to Rowe, West had deposited a fake check into the Rivermark Credit Union account Tuesday night and it was known that he would come back on Wednesday to take money out of the account.

No word on what charges they will be facing.

