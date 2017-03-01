Timbers Army already camping out 2 days ahead of home opener - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers Army already camping out 2 days ahead of home opener

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

After a difficult 2016 season, the Portland Timbers are ready to get back in the MLS Cup hunt with their home opener this Friday.

Fans have lined the corner of Southwest Morrison and 18th Avenue with tents, trying to be among the first to get their tickets for the big match.

Gary Buckler is a member of the Timber's Army, and he says he's been camping out for five years and it just keeps getting better.

"We know more people. I've met hundreds of new friends and acquaintances down here,” he said. “It's a blast."

Kickoff for the Timbers home opener against the Minnesota United is Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.