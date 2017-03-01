Fire destroys Longview home that was site of deadly fire two years ago

A fire destroyed a home in Longview that was also the site of a deadly fire two years ago.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of 23rd Avenue at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find flames pushing out of every window and door and venting through the roof.

A neighboring home was also being scorched by the fire.

Firefighters said the burning home was empty and the power had been shut off. On Feb. 1, 2015, Longview firefighters responded to the same home. One person died at that time in the previous fire.

The home still had all its windows boarded up from the previous fire, which presented an additional challenge to firefighters trying to control the blaze.

Neighbors reported that the owner had been working on the house as recently as three weeks ago.

The house was destroyed and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The neighboring home, with two adults and two children inside, was filled with smoke. The Red Cross was requested to provide housing assistance to those people.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.