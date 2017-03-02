Woodburn residents hold meeting after seven people arrested by ICE officers

Several people in Woodburn gathered together Wednesday night to address fear and give people their legal options after seven people were detained by ICE officers last week.

A van carrying agricultural workers was pulled over just outside of Woodburn on Friday. Eleven people were originally taken into custody by ICE officers but four were released.

On Wednesday, people gathered at a Woodburn church to discuss the recent ICE detainment. Organizers say there is fear in their community, kids aren't going to school, and some people are afraid to go to work.

The president of a Woodburn-based farm worker union spoke to FOX 12. He said the event was to provide people with information about their options.

"Not only wait until something happens and they're apprehended by ICE so they should consult an immigration attorney right now so we can see what kind of equity, kind of legal case they have so they can stay in the country," said Ramon Ramirez.

At the meeting, people were also given information on their legal rights, immigrant visa eligibility and specific steps to take if they are picked up by ICE officers.

