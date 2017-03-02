Gov. Brown: Trump welcomed governors, 'their wives and their daughters' to White House

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Host President Donald Trump, makes a toast during a dinner reception for the annual National Governors Association winter meeting Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington.

President Donald Trump greeted the nation’s governors at a White House event Sunday by welcoming them and "their wives and their daughters," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told The Huffington Post.

The Huffington Post article pointed out that his greeting did not seem to include female governors.

Brown, who is one of four female governors, said it was weird but told the Huffington Post she had been there before.

"I think people forget that there are female governors in the world," she said.

When asked about why Trump only greeted governors' daughters, Brown had this for a possible reason: "I did not meet any sons there?"

Brown's campaign Facebook page posted a link to the article on Tuesday with a comment that read in part: "Hmmm, perhaps someone should let POTUS know women can be governors. And all four current women governors are married to men. #FirstGentlemenArePeopleToo".

The Huffington Post says the White House had not responded to a request for comment.

