Crews respond to string of crashes along Highway 14, one involving fire truck

Washington State Patrol says three crashes happened in the same area along Highway 14 Wednesday night.

Washington State Trooper Will Finn said the first crash happened on eastbound SR-14 near Southeast 192nd Avenue just before 9:20 p.m. Troopers said that driver was arrested for DUI.

The Camas-Washougal Fire Department responded to the crash and as a standard safety procedure blocked the left lane with a fire engine.

While crews were on scene, a vehicle in the westbound lanes struck the fire truck. Serious injuries were reported and crews transported the driver to a nearby hospital. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

No firefighters were injured.

The another crash happened in the westbound lanes when a vehicle lost control and crashed into a barrier. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Camas - EB SR14/192nd - Car vs. Barrier - While on scene 2 other crashes occurred in WB lanes. 1 involving fire truck. No firefighters hurt! — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) March 2, 2017

State Route 14 was closed in both directions.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.