Multiple police units respond to crash in SE Portland

Several Portland police officers responded to an incident in southeast Portland Thursday morning that resulted in at least one person being taken into custody.

Police were called to the scene of a crash in the 7000 block of Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard around 2:48 p.m.

The vehicle involved sustained severe damage to its bumper.

Video taken at the scene appears to show at least one person being taken into custody.

More information was not immediately available. Please stay with FOX 12 for more updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.