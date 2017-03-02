Car comes loose during tow, hits another car head-on in Camas

Two people were sent to the hospital after a car that was being towed came loose and struck another car head-on in Camas on Wednesday.

The crash took place around 11:36 p.m. in the 21700 block of Northeast 28th Street.

Camas police said a 17-year-old Vancouver driver was being towed westbound by a friend on 28th Street when the two vehicles separated.

The teen’s car crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a car traveling eastbound.

The 60-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He was identified Thursday night as Scott Hamilton of Camas.

The teen driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment. An update on the teen's condition was not available.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

