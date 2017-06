Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, March 2:

Panic! at the Disco is coming to the Moda Center on March 22. The group is doing something special in order to help their fans avoid long lines at the merchandise counter. You can pre-order merchandise from the band’s online store and pick it up at an express location at the concert. Learn more at ShopSideStep.com.

