Heavy wooden crate falls on top of worker at Gresham glass facility

An employee was injured at a glass facility in Gresham Thursday morning after a heavy wooden crate fell on top of him.

The Gresham Fire Department responded to the scene in the 18600 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

Crews said a large crate filled with glass fell on top of the man. It is believed it weighed more than 2,000 pounds.

The man was able to pull himself out from under the crate. He was conscious and alert when firefighters arrived.

Gresham Fire said the man suffered from non-critical and not life-threatening injuries.

