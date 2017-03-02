MORE speaks with ‘A United Kingdom’ star David Oyelowo - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE speaks with ‘A United Kingdom’ star David Oyelowo

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

A tale of forbidden love hits the big screen this weekend.

The film “A United Kingdom” tells the true story of one of the most controversial interracial couples that nearly destroyed an empire.

Actor David Oyelowo plays Seretse Khama, the Prince of Botswana who was criticized after marrying a British woman named Ruth Williams.

The film portrays the struggle Khama had to endure while balancing a love for his people and also a love for his wife. 

Oyelowo spoke to MORE about why this film was a passion project for him. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.