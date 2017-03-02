MORE speaks with ‘A United Kingdom’ star David Oyelowo

A tale of forbidden love hits the big screen this weekend.

The film “A United Kingdom” tells the true story of one of the most controversial interracial couples that nearly destroyed an empire.

Actor David Oyelowo plays Seretse Khama, the Prince of Botswana who was criticized after marrying a British woman named Ruth Williams.

The film portrays the struggle Khama had to endure while balancing a love for his people and also a love for his wife.

Oyelowo spoke to MORE about why this film was a passion project for him.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.