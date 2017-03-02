Behind the scenes of ‘Matilda The Musical’

Time Magazine named “Matilda” the number one Broadway show of the year. It has also been called the best musical since “The Lion King.”

“Matilda The Musical” is now playing at the Keller Auditorium through Sunday. It’s the thrilling story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

MORE caught up with the stars to learn more about the show.

Tickets are still available at Portland5.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.