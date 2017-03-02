Big prizes up for grabs at 2017 Classic Wines Auction - KPTV - FOX 12


Big prizes up for grabs at 2017 Classic Wines Auction

How would you like to win a new Lexus LC500 Hybrid, a car that hasn’t even unveiled to the public yet? Or maybe you’d like tickets to see the hit musical “Hamilton?”

Those are just some of the prizes being auctioned off at the 2017 Classic Wines Auction on Saturday at the Oregon Convention Center.

The auction will feature delicious wines from premier regional wine makers and decadent bites from Portland’s top-rated restaurants.

Over 250 silent auction packages will be available for bidding. Prizes include travel destinations, wines, celebrity meet-and-greets and much more.

All proceeds will be donated to five nonprofit partners including New Avenues for Youth and YWCA Clark County. 

Learn more at ClassicWinesAuction.com

