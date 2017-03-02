Wanted suspects caught on camera using credit card stolen in burglary

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a pair of suspects accused of using a credit card that was stolen in a Vancouver-area burglary.

Investigators released surveillance images Thursday of a man and woman at a Kohl's store in Hazel Dell on Feb. 22.

Deputies said the pair used a credit card that was stolen during a burglary on the 10300 block of Northeast 109th Avenue sometime overnight between Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

Deputies said entry was not forced into the home, so the suspect or suspects likely got in through an unlocked door. A purse and wallet were stolen, along with a small amount of cash.

The victims were home at the time the burglary occurred and they discovered the thefts in the morning.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance images is asked to contact Deputy Dylan Harris at 360-397-6008, Ext. 3827 or Dylan.Harris@Clark.Wa.Gov.

