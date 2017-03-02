New Hillsboro firefighter pops the question at badge-pinning ceremony

Taylor Mehringer proposed to Amanda Gisler after receiving his badge as a new firefighter at the Hillsboro Fire Department. (Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department)

Taylor Mehringer proposed to Amanda Gisler after receiving his badge as a new firefighter at the Hillsboro Fire Department. (Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department)

A ceremony to honor new firefighters at the Hillsboro Fire Department turned into an engagement celebration.

Two probationary firefighters were set to receive their badges Wednesday evening.

Battalion Chief Brian Washam, filling in for laryngitis-stricken Chief Scott Magers, first administered the oath of office to Chad Farber.

Washam then turned his attention to 27-year-old Taylor Mehringer, who had more than just his new firefighting job on his mind.

Washam asked Mehringer's girlfriend, Amanda Gisler, to pin the badge on Mehringer.

Well, Mehringer received the badge and then Gisler received a ring.

Mehringer dropped to one knee and proposed.

"Fortunately for all, she said, 'Yes,'" according to the Hillsboro Fire Department.

Nearly 60 people, including staff and family members, attended the event at the department's Cherry Lane Fire Station Six. The firefighters receive their badges after six months of intensive skills training followed by another six months of observation to ensure compatibility with the department's culture.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.