Apartments evacuated in NE Portland due to gas line break

Firefighters evacuated apartments in northeast Portland on Thursday afternoon due to a gas line break.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northeast 99th Avenue and Prescott Street shortly before 2 p.m.

Firefighters said a 3/4-inch line was broken by road construction crews.

Firefighters worked with NW Natural crews and soon said the gas was venting safely and there was no threat to the public. 

Traffic was affected in the area and drivers were advised to expect delays.

