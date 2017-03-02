Police respond to reports of shots fired in Woodlawn neighborhood

Portland police investigated reports of gunfire in the Woodlawn neighborhood of northeast Portland Thursday afternoon.

Officers with from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct and Gang Enforcement Team responded to the 1600 block of Northeast Liberty Street at 2:16 p.m.

The officers found evidence of the gunfire, and witnesses reported hearing the gunfire before seeing some people running from the area. Officer note there was also an unknown vehicle seen leaving the area at that time.

According to police, there were no victims located at the scene or reported as arriving at any Portland-area hospitals.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to please contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

