Firefighters control three-alarm fire at commercial building near Beaverton

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a commercial building near Beaverton on Thursday.

Crews responded to Tosoh Quartz near the Columbia Sportswear headquarters on the 14000 block of Northwest Science Park Drive at around 4 p.m. A 911 caller said that gas was filling up the building and a fire had started on the second floor.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke coming from the building when crews arrived at the scene. Thick black smoke could be seen for miles.

Employees were quickly evacuated from the building.

Commercial fire in Beaverton pic.twitter.com/Us1vlkGCQb — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) March 3, 2017

Once the building was empty, firefighters began attacking the fire.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene due to gas that was fueling the fire, and hydrogen and oxygen tanks that were close to the building.

Science Park Fire: 3-alarm for added resources.HazMat Team on site for flammable liquid feeding fire & other chemicals.1 patient transported — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 3, 2017

By 5:45 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews reported the fire was under control.

Fire is under control and crews have transitioned to over haul. pic.twitter.com/A6JBwVfMLW — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 3, 2017

One person with burn injuries was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, but no details were immediately available about that person's condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

