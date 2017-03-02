Oregon wolf killed by coyote-control device in northeast part of state

An Oregon wolf was killed by a coyote-control device placed in the northeast part of the state by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that OR-48, a male wolf in the Shamrock Pack, died on Feb. 26.

The death was described as an "unintentional take" by the federal agency's Wildlife Services program.

The wolf died after encountering an M-44 device, which is a spring-activated device containing cyanide powder. The device is used by Wildlife Services to control coyotes and prevent coyote-livestock conflicts on private lands.

"ODFW and Wildlife Services are evaluating the incident and discussing how to prevent unintentional capture or take of wolves while addressing livestock damage problems," according to an ODFW statement.

OR-48 was collared on Feb. 10 in Wallowa County. He weighed more than 100 pounds and was estimated to be nearly 2 years old. The wolf was not the breeding male of the pack, according to ODFW.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.