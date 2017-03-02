Deputies investigating death of Warrenton man; nephew arrested in Portland

A man was arrested at a Portland-area motel and is being charged with murder for the death of his uncle in Warrenton, according to deputies.

Ronald Boudreau, 66, was found dead in his Warrenton home Wednesday afternoon.

No details have been released about a possible cause of death, but investigators asked for the public's help locating anyone who was in contact with Boudreau within the last few days.

Deputies noted a particular interest in locating Boudreau's nephew, 45-year-old Christopher Eric Johns of Astoria.

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office reported that investigators have reason to believe Johns was responsible for Boudreau's death.

Johns was arrested in Portland on Thursday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a county hold. He is facing the charge of murder in Clatsop County, along with an additional charge of fourth-degree assault involving a woman, according to court documents.

Deputies thanked "all of the citizens that provided valuable information that led to the arrest of Christopher Johns."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at 503-325-2061 or rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.