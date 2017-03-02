Mayor Wheeler to introduce rules to stop City Council disruptions

After several raucous city council meetings since he took office, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is introducing a new ordinance to crack down on people who disrupt those meetings.

The City Council meeting Wednesday was once again delayed several times by protesters chanting and dominating the assembly.

People protesting police use of force, officer-involved shootings, homeless issues and more cause the latest round of disruptions, and wheeler says it has to stop.

The mayor told FOX 12 he is not opposed to criticism or people airing their grievances. In fact, he said that is why residents should sign up for public testimony.

With the recent disruptions, though, Wheeler says average Portlanders and city employees don’t feel safe attending the meetings, so he’s introducing an emergency ordinance to exclude disruptive people.

If someone is causing problems they will be removed from the meeting, the mayor said, and if the disruptions continue, the consequences will escalate and could involve someone being excluded from city council meetings for up to a year.

“I hate to do it. I would assume we’re all adults here and we can act in a civil manner, but the reality is we can’t,” he said. “So I’m going to crack down on people being disruptive. I’m the presiding officer of the board and we’ve got work we’ve got to get done.”

Wheeler will propose the ordinance next week and the rest of the council will have to vote on it.

