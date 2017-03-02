New Education Center opening at the Oregon Zoo - KPTV - FOX 12

New Education Center opening at the Oregon Zoo

The public is invited to the opening of the Oregon Zoo's new Education Center this weekend.

Visitors will be able to explore and get their first look inside the Education Center at open houses March 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Oregon Zoo said experts from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service and many other local conservation organizations will provide fun activities, demonstrate ways to attract pollinators to your garden and share information about places to see wildlife around the region.

"The new Education Center aims to help visitors appreciate the small, unsung heroes of the natural world," said Grand Spickelmier, Oregon Zoo education curator. "In nature, small things matter - small animals, small habitats and the small but important actions people can take to protect them."

The Oregon Zoo posted a video to their Facebook page welcoming turtle hatchlings to the new center. Visitors will be able to meet the hatchlings this weekend.

To learn more about the new Education Center, visit oregonzoo.org/edcenter.

