Second driver sentenced for deadly street racing crash near McMinnville

Scene of deadly crash on Highway 99W near McMinnville in May 2016. (Source: OSP)

The second of two drivers convicted for a deadly street racing crash on Highway 99W near McMinnville has been sentenced to prison.

Andrew Olsen, 23, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison Friday. Olsen pleaded guilty to charges of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault in January.

Jeremy Hopper II, 24, was sentenced to 12 years in prison earlier this month. He was convicted by a jury last month on charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and six counts of reckless endangering.

He was found not guilty on two additional counts of reckless endangering.

Investigators said Hopper and Olsen were street racing down Highway 99W when Hopper lost control of his car, spun across the median and hit a van nearly head-on.

Witnesses estimated Hopper and Olsen were driving at least 100 mph, according to court documents.

The driver of the van, Claudio Marquez, 43, of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Bonifacio Martinez Garcia, 34, of McMinnville, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Hopper's girlfriend, Natasha Fisher, was in his car and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Hopper and his attorney had asked for a continuance in their case, saying a mechanical issue caused the car to crash and they wanted to present that information at trial.

Along with 12 years in prison, Hopper received a lifetime suspension of his driver's license.

