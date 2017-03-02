Speed limit to drop on SE Division following numerous crashes

Drivers on Southeast Division through outer east Portland better keep a close eye on the speed limit.

City commissioners voted Thursday to lower the speed limit to 30 miles per hour, in response to recent deadly crashes.

The change doesn’t affect all of Division but will slow down traffic along a pretty long stretch of the road from Southeast 82nd all the way to 174th.

The speed limit there has been 35 mph, so for some this may not seem like a big change. City leaders say data shows most people drive closer to 40 mph, though, and 15 percent of drivers go even faster than that.

Five people were killed on southeast division last year in a series of deadly crashes. One driver and four pedestrians all died in the crashes, including two on the same night back in December.

On top of that, another three people had what city leaders describe as “life-altering injuries,” and city leaders say speed and reckless driving play a huge role in that.

City officials say a person who is hit by a car going 40 miles per hour is twice as likely to die as someone hit by a car going 30.

Many of the residents living near the area like Jamison Miller welcome the temporary change.

“If it’s only going to be temporary, I think that’s fine,” Miller said. “It gives you a chance to feel it out and see if the necessary precautions are appropriate, for sure.”

The speed limit change is just one part of the city’s plan. They’re also putting in speed safety cameras which can lead to automated speeding tickets. Those cameras will be active starting on Monday but will only issue warnings for the first 30 days.

The reduced speed limit goes into effect as soon as the new signage is installed.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.