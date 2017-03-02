House committee considers bill to block no-cause evictions and remove rent control ban

New legislation is aiming to protect Oregon renters from no-cause evictions and remove the state's ban on rent control.

Renters and community leaders gathered in Salem to show their support for House Bill 2004. A similar ordinance was passed by Portland City Council members, and there's hope it will spread state-wide.

The bill would prevent landlords from terminating month-to-month tenancy without cause and require a written notice 90 days before a tenant has to leave. Relocation expenses would also be paid for by the landlord.

Community members say the bill is essential to maintaining a good life for future Oregonians.

Mayor Ted Wheeler also spoke in support of the bill, pointing to the success of similar legislation in Seattle.

"It's not a novel approach. Seattle to the north implemented a just-cause eviction process,” he explained. “They did it collaboratively with landlords large and small, housing advocates, community leaders and others. We've all got to work on it to come together."

Some landlords who spoke at the meeting said the issues aren’t so simple because they rely on the income to help support their retirement.

The committee will soon schedule a vote on the bill, and if passed it would then hit the house floor.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.