City Council to discuss code change clarifying homeowners' responsibility for trees on city land

Portland city planners want homeowners to know that it is possible they may be told to pay to remove a tree that's not even on their property.

Next week, City Council is set to discuss a change to the city's tree code, intended to make the existing rules more clear.

Property owners are responsible for maintaining trees on public property if they're in an adjacent right of way.

FOX 12 spoke with a homeowner in southwest Portland who was ordered to remove two trees that were down a slope, more than 50 feet from her property.

Kathleen Ward says the estimated cost to remove the trees was $3,500.

"We can't even see them from our property. This is our home, we would have never purchased it if we knew there was this kind of liability. We can't afford it," said Ward.

Ward says she was able to get a waiver but still worries the city may hold her liable for the trees at a later time.

Next week, City Council will decide whether to approve an amendment that clarifies the responsibility of property owners.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.