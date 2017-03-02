Dog rescued in Central Oregon beating the odds after tough life

The inspirational story of an Oregon dog rescued from the brink of death has a new chapter.

Tivi, a 14-year-old Pit Bull mix, was rescued by the Humane Society of the Ochocos in Central Oregon, after someone found him abandoned on the side of the road with his muzzle tied shut.

Shelter workers said it looked like he’d been thrown from a car, doused with gasoline, set on fire, and left to die.

Jon Elwig, who lives in Oregon City, saw a FOX 12 news report on the injured dog and decided he wanted to give him a new home.

After several years in a happy home, Tivi developed cancer, but survived that as well.

Then, a few months ago, Tivi suffered a stroke.

“He was just lethargic and he wouldn’t move at all. He was just a lump on the floor. Couldn’t stand up, couldn’t support his own weight,” said Jon.

Jon and his wife Jennifer took to carrying Tivi everywhere he needed to go, and considered the possibility they might have to put their dog down.

Tivi, though, showed no signs of giving up.

“He had such a fighting spirit. Even from the beginning when he couldn’t move, he would still try to wag his tail,” said Jennifer.

Tivi’s physical therapist was optimistic he could learn to walk again, and after a couple months in a modified wheel-chair, Tivi began to walk on his own again.

“He’s the little engine that could. That’s what we call him,” said Jennifer.

Jon said Tivi continues to improve, and remains in good spirits.

