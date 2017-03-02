Parents upset after information about the porn industry taught in Lake Oswego health class

Lake Oswego parents are upset after an eight grade health class was taught about the porn industry and read a script about a rape scenario.

Middle school is usually the time when kids learn about sex, the birthing process and STD's. FOX 12 spoke with a mother who said she is fine with that, but when her son's teachers delved into pornography and reenacting a rape scenario, she says they crossed the line.

"I really couldn't believe that this was something that was brought home from school," said Shante Matlock.

Matlock is still in shock over a conversation with her 13-year-old son last week.

"And I'm like, 'did you have a good day" and he said, 'well, we learned about porn.' I said, 'excuse me,'" said Matlock.

Matlock's son is an 8th grader at Lake Oswego Junior High where his health class if focusing on topics like sex, condoms, STD's and sexual assault.

But Matlock says guest teachers from Clackamas Women's Services went too far when they had the kids read a rape scenario script and then talked about pornography. Even showing a video of a former porn star talking about the industry and how she took drugs to cope.

"They're just kids, but now a seed has been planted for them. So they're curious. They want to know what is that. What is involved in this rape and the porn industry and it's way too easy to Google that," said Matlock.

Principal Dr. Sara Deboy says the curriculum is based on national standards and touches on the dangers of sexual images.

Deboy said the curriculum "includes advertisements from popular magazines that society has normalized with regards to the objectification of women. The lesson does not include pornographic images. Parents were provided an opportunity to preview all materials prior to the instruction being presented in the classroom, and always have the right to opt their children out of materials or topics they consider to be controversial."

Parents did receive a letter at the beginning of the year with a list of topics that would be discussed, but nowhere does it mention rape scenarios or porn.

"It was really outside of their age group really. Those things haven't really come up yet. They're just 13," said Matlock.

Matlock knows that 8th graders can be sexually active, but she feels this was too much, too soon and parents should have known.

"I want it to stop. This is not OK," Matlock said.

Several parents have also complained and Matlock says they're having a meeting with the school superintendent next week.

