Mother, son critically injured in deadly Douglas Co. fire have died

Two people hospitalized after a deadly fire in Douglas County died Thursday evening, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner.

Tabitha Howell, 38, and Andrew Hall-Young, 13, died due to injuries sustained in a fire that killed four children Wednesday. James Howell, 39, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded to the 700 block of East Third Avenue in Riddle at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said four children were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified Wednesday afternoon as Gwendolyn Howell, 4, Haley Maher, 7, Isaiah Young, 10, and Nicholas Lowe, 13.

Firefighters said the family's fireplace insert blower went out and they were using a portable heater until they could get it fixed.

Investigators noted that all the burn pattern indicators, witness statements and a statement from the father corroborated that the space heater caused the fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported the fire remained under investigation Friday and the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office has not released an official cause.

The families of the victims released a statement Thursday thanking first responders and the community. The family also requests that anyone who wants to show their love and support, please take a moment to test their smoke detectors and be sure they are working properly.

A candlelight vigil took place in Riddle on Wednesday night and a GoFundMe account for the families has already surpassed its goal.

