Homeless man spends night in downtown Portland office, causes $30K in damages

A homeless man spent a wild night in a historic downtown building. Portland Police said he roamed all six floors, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Officers said Uriel Lazaro-Ixtlahuaco now faces charges of burglary, criminal mischief and theft after breaking into the business in downtown Portland.

Employees who work in the old police headquarters on Southwest 2nd Ave & Southwest Oak Street said it was a bizarre scene after the suspect caused at least $30,000 in damages.

Police said they arrested the suspect after he threw things off the roof and spent nine hours inside.

"It seemed like there was no rhyme or reason to any of the damage, and it was a free for all to see how many things he could destroy," said Max Lehman with Menashe Properties.

Surveillance video gives us just a glimpse of what happened behind closed doors that night.

"He was grabbing projectors off the ceiling and tearing them down, there was blood, he was cut, so there was blood in the building,” said John Holmes who works in the building.

Police said chairs were smashed through windows and computers were thrown off balconies.

Employees said they’re shocked that only one person is responsible for the damage.

“Our guys found a projector in the street, iPad accessories. So he was out on the roof throwing stuff off the building. He needs help, so what are we doing to help people like that? Because right now, I don't see anything helping a gentleman like that," said Holmes.

Holmes said he’s been trying to find a compassionate solution to help the homeless nearby. He also said an empty lot next door has invited the homeless even closer to the business and sometimes they even manage to get inside.

"We remove people probably every week or two from the building. We actually videotaped some of the drug use and sexual acts and sent them to the mayor," said Holmes.

But Holmes said an overnight stay is a first.

“At 9 a.m. he tried to walk out with an iPad and some stolen items. The issue is, we have people on the street who need help," said Lehman.

Holmes said he has not heard back from Mayor Wheeler after sending the pictures. Holmes said he is not trying to shame the homeless, but instead trying to highlight a problem.

For now, the business is keeping a closer eye on security, but employees agree that it’s just a short term solution to a bigger problem.

