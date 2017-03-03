Racist graffiti found in Lake Oswego HS bathrooms

For the second time in four months Lake Oswego High School is dealing with the signs of racism.

Back in November, faculty discovered anti-Semitic posts on the class of 2017's Facebook page. Now, racist graffiti was found on bathroom walls.

Students found the graffiti and alerted teachers right away, and even cleaned up the graffiti themselves.

In November when staff discovered the anti-Semitic posts on the schools Facebook page, the superintendent and principal's concern was that so many students saw them and did not challenge them or immediately report them.

The principal sent home a letter Thursday apologizing to faculty and families about the recent discoveries. The letter said:

"We apologize for the pain this causes our students, our staff, and this community. We are here to learn together and to support each other, and it is essential to us that each person feels safe and cared for here. We also believe deeply in the power of education and trust that our conversations with each other will make a positive difference. I was impressed by how proactive our students were in responding to and even cleaning up the graffiti yesterday, and I know that our students and staff have been having many meaningful discussions today as they process all of this together, support each other, and move forward with purpose. At this time, we do not know who vandalized our school in this way."

The most recent graffiti was found in three bathrooms and has been cleaned up.

While police are conducting their own investigation, the staff at Lake Oswego High School say they're doing some digging of their own.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.