Timbers fans line up for season opener

PORTLAND, OR

Portland Timbers fans are certainly ready for the start of the 2017 MLS season.

Several die-hard fans camped out outside Providence Park Wednesday and Thursday night in order to be the first inside for Friday’s season-opening game.

For most campers, they say it’s just part of the Timbers experience.

“Just to get in and sit with people I want to sit with and get a good spot down in the front, it’s a lot of fun,” said Timbers fan Jason Arnold-Burke.  

Member of the Timbers Army said they are predicting a solid season, and they can’t wait for it to start.

“There’s a lot of good expectations, especially with the pre-season,” Arnold-Burke said. “I think people are pretty excited.”

Timbers organizers will be handing out wristbands to fans waiting in line Friday afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Seats in the Timbers Army section of the stadium are first come, first served.

The Timbers will be taking on Minnesota United FC. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

