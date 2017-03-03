ODOT: Hole near Highway 26 caused by abandoned pipe

The Oregon Department of Transportation is crediting an abandoned pipe with causing the hole spotted alongside Highway 26 near the Oregon Zoo late Thursday.

Crews said they had been doing some trenching work for traffic signs in a dirt area to the right of Highway 26 eastbound when they noticed the hole forming underneath the road.

The hole is located on the right side of the highway between the Oregon Zoo and the Jefferson Street off-ramp.

A geologist was called to assess the hole Thursday and determined there was no immediate threat to the roadway, according to ODOT. No lanes were closed.

ODOT and the Portland Bureau of Transportation used underground cameras Friday morning to look inside the hole to measure its depth and to examine the surrounding utility pipes.

That search discovered an abandoned pipe about 15 feet down that had not been properly decommissioned. ODOT said state work crews with coordinate efforts with the city of Portland to plug the pipe then close the hole.

The right lane of the highway was closed briefly Friday while crews accessed the manhole. ODOT officials say there is no danger to drivers and that they do not expect further traffic disruptions.\

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.