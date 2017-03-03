On the Go with Joe at Washington State Horse Expo - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Washington State Horse Expo

CLARK COUNTY, WA

Joe V. was at the Clark County Event Center getting an inside look at the Washington State Horse Expo.

The horse show will feature all types of demonstrations and performers including nationally-ranked clinicians, educational seminars, activities for children and much more.

The show takes place Friday through Sunday. 

Learn more at WAStateHorseExpo.com.

