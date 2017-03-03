New documentary shows Portland burlesque from performers’ perspective

A new documentary is showing an inside look into Portland’s burlesque scene.

“Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe” tells the true story of modern burlesque performers and dancers. The film dives deep into the passion and experiences associated with the burlesque world - a world, director Jon Manning says, that is widely misunderstood.

The movie features testimonies and stories from several local burlesque dancers, including Zora von Pavonine and Angelique Devil.

“Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe” is now showing at the Living Room Theaters in Portland.

