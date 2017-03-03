MORE talks to mother, son behind Oscar nominated film ‘Lion’

The film "Lion" tells the true story of Saroo Brierly, a boy from India who gets lost far from home and is eventually adopted by an Australian couple.

The movie was nominated for six Oscars at this year's Academy Awards, including a nomination for Best Picture.

MORE talked to the real-life mother and son the movie is based on, Saroo and Sue Brierly.

The pair discussed their feelings about seeing their story of tragedy and triumph playing out on the big screen.

“Lion” is now playing in theaters.

