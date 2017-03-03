Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, March 3

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, March 3:

In 2002, Ryan Reynolds starred in a comedy film called “Van Wilder.” It turns out that film was based on the wild and crazy college years of funnyman Bert Kreischer. Kreischer is considered by many as one of the stop standup comedians in the U.S. MORE got the chance to talk to the star at the Helium Comedy Club. He will be performing on Friday and Saturday night. Get tickets at Portland.HeliumComedy.com.

