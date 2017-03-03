Deputies ID 20-year-old man who died in crash into Albany canal

A 20-year-old man died in a crash that left his car submerged in an Albany canal.

Emergency crews responded to Three Lakes Road near 40th Avenue on Friday morning. A passerby reported the submerged car at 7:17 a.m.

Divers pulled one person from the car. Jonathan Alexzander Houser of Albany was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital, but deputies said he died.

Deputies said Houser was the driver and only person in the 2004 Dodge Neon.

Investigators said Houser was driving south on Three Lakes Road when he went off the roadway. The car hit an embankment and rolled over into the Santiam-Albany Canal.

The depth of the canal is upward of six feet.

It is not known how long Houser was trapped in his car, according to investigators, but he was scheduled to be at work at 5 a.m.

Deputies said he was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but deputies believe excessive speed could be a contributing factor in the crash.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Burk Brandt at 541-967-3950.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.