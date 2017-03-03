Portland Public Schools names sole finalist for superintendent

Portland Public Schools has named an Atlanta man as the sole finalist for the district's superintendent position.

The Portland Public Schools Board of Education announced the decision to advance Dr. Donyall Dickey on Friday.

Dickey is currently the chief schools officer and chief academic officer for Atlanta Public Schools where he is responsible for the daily operations of 98 schools and the district-wide academic programs for 50,000 students.

"Dr. Dickey is an innovative educational leader who has advanced quickly in his career delivering notable results as a teacher, principal and district-wide leader for thousands of students in several large school districts," according to a Portland Public Schools statement.

Dickey was selected from among 32 applicants for the position. The board initially interviewed six candidates in early February and narrowed the field down to three semi-finalists.

The vetting process will continue over the next several weeks as additional references are checked, which will include a site visit to Atlanta by members of the board to meet with staff members, students, parents and community members who have worked with Dickey in his current role.

An official contract approval and appointment will require a vote of the board, which will occur upon completion of the vetting process.

The Board will hold a publicly noticed meeting to formalize the contract and vote on the appointment of Dickey, effective July 1, 2017. The date of the board vote has not been determined.

Prior to his work in Atlanta, Dickey served as the chief schools officer as well as chief academic officer and as a regional superintendent in the School District of Philadelphia. He started his career in Maryland as a third grade teacher for Baltimore City Public Schools and a high school teacher in Baltimore County Public Schools. Dickey also served as a school principal for six years in Howard County, Maryland, as well as a principal and assistant principal in Baltimore.

Carole Smith, the superintendent of Portland Public Schools since 2007, announced her plans to retire last year.

