Woodburn Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Rudy

The Woodburn Police Department has announced the retirement of K-9 Rudy after more than five years of service.

Rudy officially retired last month at the age of 9 years old.

Rudy joined the department in September 2011 and was partnered with Officer Adam Stewart.

Rudy's career included 1,115 hours of training and 151 deployments assisting the Woodburn Police Department, Hubbard Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Canby Police Department and Oregon State Police.

Rudy was involved in the capture of 51 suspects and helped locate various items of evidence including guns and knives.

Rudy was also involved in multiple community events.

The retired K-9 is remaining with Stewart and his family.

"Rudy faithfully served the community and was a great asset to the Woodburn Police Department," said Chief Jim Ferraris. "Now he can enjoy retirement with Adam, which he has earned."

The Woodburn Police Department is in the process of securing another K-9 and will go through the training process once a dog is selected.

Rudy's statistics with the Woodburn Police Department:

2011: Four deployments, one capture, zero bites

2012: 39 deployments, 10 captures, one bite

2013: 35 deployments, 11 captures, two bites

2014: 24 deployments, 11 captures, five bites

2015: 22 deployments, eight captures, two bites

2016: 26 deployments, 10 captures, two bites

2017: one deployment, zero captures, zero bites

Total: 151 deployments, 51 captures, 12 bites

