Gunfire hits Gresham home where man was shot and killed two years ago

File image from May 2015 of deadly shooting in Gresham. The same home was hit by gunfire early Friday morning. (KPTV)

Gunfire hit a home in Gresham where a man was shot and killed two years ago in a case that remains unsolved.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Northwest 7th Place at around 4:30 a.m. Friday. No evidence was initially found, but a homeowner on the 1800 block of 7th Place called police later to report his home had been hit by the gunfire.

Nobody was hurt.

Neighbors told investigators a dark-colored sedan was seen heading west after the shooting. There was no description of possible suspects.

Detectives believe the home was the intended target, but they have not determined a motive.

The home that was hit is the same location as a deadly shooting in May 2015. In that case, 25-year-old Erick Carnegie was found dead in the street near the home.

Neighbors said they were shocked when police knocked on their door. One man said he saw Erick Carnegie’s body in the street back in 2015.

“[The officer] mentioned Erick, and I said 'yes, I know who he is.' Then he stepped away from my door and asked, 'does that body look familiar?' I’m like 'yep, that’s [Erick],'” said neighbor Igor Rudakoov.

Erick’s brother, Robert Carnegie said he was devastated to hear that his childhood home has turned into a crime scene once again.

“I can’t even really walk in there without bursting into tears, so I just stay away from it,” said Robert.

Robert said his step-brother currently lives in the home that’s now marked with bullet holes. He said he’s worried that he’ll lose another brother in the same house.

“He could have died in the same house, you know what I mean? It’s a marijuana business,” said Robert.

Police confirm, a marijuana grow was found inside the home in 2015. Robert said the grow is still there.

“It just makes it a big target, and that’s the house I was raised in. What does that make me and mom look like? That was my house, and still is,” said Carnegie.

A reward was offered and a sketch of one of the suspect was released, but police confirmed Friday that Erick Carnegie's case remains open and unsolved.

Investigators said there is no obvious indication that Friday's shooting is connected to the killing of Carnegie in 2015.

Anyone with information should contact the Gresham Police Department.

