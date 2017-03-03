Spring ski season could stretch into May with more snow expected at Mt. Hood

The rain in the Valley expected for this weekend means more snow in the mountains.

It’s already been a great year up on Mount Hood, and now the stage is set for an incredible season of spring skiing.

Several inches of snow are expected for Friday night, with snowfall as the storm continues through the weekend. That could mean somewhere between one and two feet of new snow by Sunday up at Timberline.

At Skibowl, skiers and staff expect to see about the same thing and say it’s really exciting to have such a big storm this late in the season.

The entire winter has been amazing for all three ski resorts on Mount Hood, but with spring break only a few weeks away, this is especially good news.

Spring ski passes are already on sale at Mt. Hood Meadows, and they’ll be coming soon at Timberline.

Those hitting the slopes at Mt. Hood Skibowl can already get them for $99, with the passes good through the end of the season, which, thanks to the snow this year, is expected to be late April or maybe even into early May.

“This is probably our best snowfall in 10 years, since 07-08 season, and with several more feet coming, it’s going to go way into the spring,” Mt. Hood Skibowl spokesperson Hans Wipper said. “This is just a fantastic ski season.”

“Already what we have here is pretty good, I think whatever we get added will just make it better,” Salem skier Allan Samaduroff added.

At this time two years ago, much of Mt. Hood Skibowl was bare. This year, though, there is still a base of 91 inches, and higher up the mountain at Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline there has been more than 400 inches of snow this season, and it’s not over yet.

