Great snow season boosting local economy on Mt. Hood

Another snow storm is moving in on Mount Hood, which is making an already great ski season even better for the resorts and bringing an economic boost for local business owners.

It’s no secret that the biggest driver behind Government Camp business, at restaurants, ski shops and hotels, is Mother Nature.

“It’s been a phenomenal winter, lots of snow and new snow every week,” Judy Burbank said at the Govy General Store.

Burbank said last winter was great for business, too, but this year has been even better because the snowfall has been consistent all season, rather than coming from one or two big storms.

“Once you get the people up here, they’re great customers,” she added. “This year’s just been constant new snow every week.”

This season has been a stark contrast to the start of March in 2015 when most of the mountain was already bare after a terrible year for snowpack.

“It has been amazing,” Government Camp resident Raelene Olson-Smith said of the snow this year. “We had, two years ago, nothing here at this time of the year. [Now] it’s been great skiing and it’s really been a boost for everybody.”

The incoming storm could bring another 1-2 feet of fresh powder to Mount Hood through the end of the weekend.

